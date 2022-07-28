Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its stake in MetLife by 19.9% during the first quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 20,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 181,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

