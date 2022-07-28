Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 33,706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 134.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

