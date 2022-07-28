Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Initiates Rating for Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Sight Sciences stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,368. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $462.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 300,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCK LTD. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $83,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 521,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 507,029 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

