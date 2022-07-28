StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

