StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $210.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.52. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $402,205. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

