StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 11.6 %

CDTX opened at $0.76 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 302,621 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,713 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

