StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CRH Medical Price Performance

NYSE:CRHM opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

