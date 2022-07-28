StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.