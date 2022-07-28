StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.54. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 145,329 shares of company stock worth $128,182 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

