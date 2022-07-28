StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $80.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AP. State Street Corp grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $4,236,000. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Featured Articles

