StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of MCF stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
