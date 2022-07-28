StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.