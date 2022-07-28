StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $67.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,362.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 35,478 shares of company stock valued at $188,276 in the last three months. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

