StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.97. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.77.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

