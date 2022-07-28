StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
Shares of OPHC opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.