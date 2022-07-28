StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC opened at $3.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 676.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 115,736 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

