StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

