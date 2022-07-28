StockNews.com Upgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to “Strong-Buy”

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE YPF opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

