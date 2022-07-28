Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 68.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.39.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STRA. StockNews.com started coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 103.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

