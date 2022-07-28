Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,910. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 110.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Strategic Education by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Strategic Education by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 62,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Strategic Education by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.