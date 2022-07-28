Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.29. 41,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,121. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.71. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

