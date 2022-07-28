Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52,861 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Stryker worth $115,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stryker from $286.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Stryker Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.71. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

