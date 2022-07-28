Summit X LLC Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after buying an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,423,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,480,000 after purchasing an additional 237,341 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.63.

IQVIA Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $225.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.74 and its 200-day moving average is $224.47. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.