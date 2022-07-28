Summit X LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $97.72 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 96.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,509,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,777 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

