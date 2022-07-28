Summit X LLC Sells 50 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.2% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.4% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,601.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 90,535 shares of company stock worth $19,190,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $204.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

