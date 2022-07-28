Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.17-$7.27 EPS.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

SUI opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.80. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $148.64 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

