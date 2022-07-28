Sunesis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 160,340 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 6.1% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,802,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $460,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.