Sunesis Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sunesis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $110.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $99.12.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.