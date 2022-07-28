Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,126 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

