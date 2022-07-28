Sunesis Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after acquiring an additional 115,215 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,094,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744,664 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $94.66 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

