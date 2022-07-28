Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Issues Earnings Results

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. 474,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.18. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

