Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.23–$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRDX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Surmodics from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SRDX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.98. 4,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $489.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

