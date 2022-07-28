SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

