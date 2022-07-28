Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the June 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.98. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 39.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWDBY. Danske upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

