Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.94

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 51528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

Switch Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch Increases Dividend

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 525.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Switch

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,084,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,246,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,000. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Switch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,675,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 56.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 295.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 119,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 89,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

