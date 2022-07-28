Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbolic Logic

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 982,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Symbolic Logic accounts for about 5.9% of Kokino LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kokino LLC owned about 8.01% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

