Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.