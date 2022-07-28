Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

