Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Sells $665,538.12 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $665,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 477,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,547,000 after buying an additional 259,592 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 342,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 132,356 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,831,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $408,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading

