Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CEO Sells $665,538.12 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $665,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 477,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 1.34.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
Further Reading
