Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYNH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.80. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,776. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,401 shares of company stock worth $1,568,157. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

