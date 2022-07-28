Syntropy Price Reaches $0.0656 (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $37.68 million and $382,124.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,085.71 or 0.99988865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00126679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,056,099 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syntropy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

