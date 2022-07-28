T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $141.25 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $176.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.