T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

TMUS traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.70. 5,720,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 256,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 162,266 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

