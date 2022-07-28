T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.