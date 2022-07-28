Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.56.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.