TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Down 7.8%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 5,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 293,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TASK. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

TaskUs Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in TaskUs by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 531,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after buying an additional 397,170 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

