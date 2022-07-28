TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Down 7.8%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 5,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 293,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on TASK. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.
TaskUs Stock Up 3.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in TaskUs by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 531,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after buying an additional 397,170 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Featured Articles
