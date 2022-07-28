Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $2,027,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.