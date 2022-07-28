TC Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 16,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

TC Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

TRP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.97. 178,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. TC Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

