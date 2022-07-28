TD Securities Raises Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$200.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$215.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Stock Performance

Cargojet stock remained flat at $104.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.95.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.