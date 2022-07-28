TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $127.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.