TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity updated its Q4 guidance to $1.85 EPS.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,255. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after acquiring an additional 328,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,137,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 29.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 339,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 76,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.