TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity updated its Q4 guidance to $1.85 EPS.
TE Connectivity Price Performance
TEL traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,255. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day moving average of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
See Also
