TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 349,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,227. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.88.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Cowen decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

